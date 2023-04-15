menu

Man accidentally shoots himself in the foot at Nadur shooting range

A man is grievously injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at a shooting range in Nadur

15 April 2023, 4:34pm
by Staff Reporter
Police are investigating an accident that happened on a shooting range in Nadur
A 41-year-old Għarb resident sustained grievous injuries after shooting his own foot in an accident that happened on a shooting range in Nadur.

The man was treated on site for his injuries by another individual and taken to Gozo General Hospital.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that the health authorities informed them that a man was admitted with injuries caused by a firearm. 

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened inside a shooting range in Trejqa Ta’ Xurdin, Nadur, at around 1:30pm. The police said the man accidently injured himself with his own firearm.

He was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

