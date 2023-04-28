Man injured while lifting tiles at Kerċem residence

A 25-year-old man from Xewkija was seriously injured while lifting a quantity of tiles that was being raised to a higher floor.

The accident happened at a residence in Triq Guze Flores in Kercem, Gozo at around 7:30am on Friday.

Police said the tiles fell on the man, who was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.