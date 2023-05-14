Taxi driver robbed in Msida nighttime heist

Two men were arrested on Saturday night following a robbery that occurred in Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida, Msida.

The suspects arrested are a 33-year-old Msida resident and a 53-year-old Mosta resident.

The police said that at around 9:45pm, enforcement authorities received a distress call requesting assistance.

Preliminary findings revealed that an individual had requested the services of a cab. When the driver arrived at the designated location, one of the men entered the vehicle and purportedly threatened the driver with a weapon, coercing him into surrendering his money.

After complying with the demands, the driver was instructed to exit the car, allowing the perpetrator to flee the scene. An immediate search for the suspect and the vehicle was launched and around an hour later, the police located the vehicle on Triq il-Arrub.

They discovered two men in close proximity, one of them was identified as the alleged perpetrator responsible for the robbery.

The individuals are presently being held in the Police lockup at the General Headquarters in Floriana, where they will undergo further questioning.

In connection with this case, an inquiry led by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has been initiated.