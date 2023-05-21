menu

Police arrest 24 migrants found to be living illegally in Malta

The police continued its irregular migration inspections in Ħamrun and Qormi • The 24 migrants are to be deported

21 May 2023, 3:11pm
by Luke Vella
The raids took place in Ħamrun and Qormi (Photo: Police)
Police arrested 24 persons that were found to be living illegally in Malta.

In a statement, police said that in collaboration with the Detention Services, it continued with the inspections in relation to irregular migration.

The inspections took place in Ħamrun and Qormi, and the individuals come from Senegal, Ghana, Niġerja, Gambia, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin, Guinea, Niger, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

They were taken to the Detention Centre, where the deportation process was initiated.

