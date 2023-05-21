Police arrest 24 migrants found to be living illegally in Malta

Police arrested 24 persons that were found to be living illegally in Malta.

In a statement, police said that in collaboration with the Detention Services, it continued with the inspections in relation to irregular migration.

The inspections took place in Ħamrun and Qormi, and the individuals come from Senegal, Ghana, Niġerja, Gambia, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin, Guinea, Niger, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

They were taken to the Detention Centre, where the deportation process was initiated.