Car sprayer granted bail after allegedly selling customer's vehicle

A car sprayer who allegedly sold a customer’s vehicle to a third party for €230 instead of repairing it has denied charges of fraud, misappropriation and recidivism.

Charles Abela, 42, from Mellieha, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment before Magistrate Rachel Montebello on Monday. Before his arrest, Abela had featured in a viral Facebook video published by the victim, who also reported the incident to the police.

Police Inspector Ian Vella, prosecuting, explained that in March, the victim had reported having entrusted his car to the defendant for him to repair it, but had never returned it.

Then Last Saturday, Qawra police station received a report from a man about having bought a car belonging to the victim from the defendant.

Defence lawyer Josette Sultana told the court that the defendant had gone to the police station himself, after seeing the video.

Sultana requested bail for the defendant. The prosecution objected to the request as this Abela had at least three previous convictions for fraud. “He cannot be allowed to continue to deceive people who go to him for help.”

The defence lawyer argued that the car had been returned, and claimed that the incident had been blown out of proportion on Facebook, but the Inspector confirmed that, while the car was indeed back in its owner’s possession, it had not been returned voluntarily.

The court upheld the request for bail, releasing the defendant from custody, against a €2,500 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee, also ordering him to sign bail book twice a week and not to communicate with the victims while on bail.