Man, 79, seriously injured in motorcycle accident

A 79-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq was hospitalised after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations showed the eldery man was driving a Honda motorcycle which was involved in a collission with a Mazda Demio driven by a 41-year-old woman from Ħal Għaxaq.

A medical team administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffring from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak has launched an inquiry, while police investigations remain ongoing.