menu

Man, 79, seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Elderly man hospitalised in Ħal Għaxaq traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
25 May 2023, 4:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Ambulance (File photo)
Ambulance (File photo)

A 79-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq was hospitalised after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations showed the eldery man was driving a Honda motorcycle which was involved in a collission with a Mazda Demio driven by a 41-year-old woman from Ħal Għaxaq.

A medical team administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffring from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak has launched an inquiry, while police investigations remain ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.