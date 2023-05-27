Biker, 24, critically injured in Qormi crash

A 24-year-old male biker was critically injured in a traffic accident in Qomi on Saturday morning.

Police said that a collision occurred between a Toyota Vitz driven by a 31-year-old man from Marsa and a Kymco Agility motorcycle, driven by the victim.

The accident occurred at around 11am at Triq Ħal Luqa in Qormi.

The biker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.