menu

Biker, 24, critically injured in Qormi crash

A collision occurred between a Toyota Vitz and a Kymco Agility motorcycle, driven by the victim

luke_vella
27 May 2023, 3:49pm
by Luke Vella
The biker was certified as suffering from serious injuries (Photo: Police)
The biker was certified as suffering from serious injuries (Photo: Police)

A 24-year-old male biker was critically injured in a traffic accident in Qomi on Saturday morning.

Police said that a collision occurred between a Toyota Vitz driven by a 31-year-old man from Marsa and a Kymco Agility motorcycle, driven by the victim.

The biker was certified as suffering from serious injuries (Photo: Police)
The biker was certified as suffering from serious injuries (Photo: Police)

The accident occurred at around 11am at Triq Ħal Luqa in Qormi.

The biker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.