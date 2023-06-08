menu

Woman hospitalised after getting hit by bicycle in Għargħur

58-year-old sustains grievous injuries in Thursday morning accident

karl_azzopardi
8 June 2023, 10:04am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 58-year-old woman from Għargħur was hospitalised on Thursday morning after she was hit by a bicycle.

The accident happened at around 8am in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur, when a 29-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay hit the woman with his bicycle.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. She is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.