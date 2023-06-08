Woman hospitalised after getting hit by bicycle in Għargħur

A 58-year-old woman from Għargħur was hospitalised on Thursday morning after she was hit by a bicycle.

The accident happened at around 8am in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur, when a 29-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay hit the woman with his bicycle.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. She is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.