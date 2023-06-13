Man grievously injured in balcony fall

A 28-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a height of around one storey on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 10:10am in a private residence in Triq Triq il-Ħarruba, Mġarr.

The man, also from Mġarr, fell from the balcony.

He was immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certfied of his injuries.

Police investigations are underway.