Man charged with killing two Fox Terriers in Gozo granted bail

A man charged with killing two dogs he allegedly shot at a Gozo farm in Sannat was granted bail on Monday evening.

51-year-old Raymond Bajada from Sannat, was taken to the Gozo court on Monday after police were alerted of two dead Fox Terriers which were found with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened at a farm in Triq l-Għaxra ta’ Ottubru, 1942, with independent candidate Arnold Cassola first flagging the dead dogs on his Facebook account.

Bugeja was charged with animal cruelty, failing to inform the police authorities, and the possession of a weapon without a licence.

Representing the accused, lawyer Franco Debono said the accused was denying the charges made against him.

The prosecution in the case objected to bail, but Debono argued there was no fear of evidence tampering and his client would be abiding by the conditions imposed by the court.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Simone Grech, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000 and signing the bail book three times weekly.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.