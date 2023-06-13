Man arrested after shooting, killing two fox terriers in Sannat

A 51-year-old man was arrested as part of a police investigation into the killing of two dogs in Sannat on Monday.

The police said two fox terriers were found dead in Triq il-Għaxra ta’ Ottubru, 1942, Ta’ Sannat at around 5:45pm.

The dead dogs were found with bullet wounds, and investigations led the police to the 51-year-old.

Police investigations are ongoing, and duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry.