Police searching for man wanted over pending court case

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Ryan Dimech, who is wanted in relation to an ongoing court case.

The police issued a statement on Friday urging anyone with information on Dimech to speak with the police.

People are encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 17/2023 when reporting any information related to Dimech's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing information.