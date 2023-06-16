menu

Police searching for man wanted over pending court case

Police are searching for Ryan Dimech, who is wanted in relation to a pending court case

nicole_meilak
16 June 2023, 12:38pm
by Nicole Meilak
Ryan Dimech is wanted in relation to a pending court case
Ryan Dimech is wanted in relation to a pending court case

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Ryan Dimech, who is wanted in relation to an ongoing court case.

The police issued a statement on Friday urging anyone with information on Dimech to speak with the police.

People are encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 17/2023 when reporting any information related to Dimech's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing information.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.