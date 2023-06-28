Explosion in Balzan każin leaves man seriously injured

A 43-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday night due to an explosion in a Balzan każin in Triq il-Kbira.

Police were notified of the explosion at 9pm on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations suggested that a 43-year-old man from Balzan was injured after some pyrotechnic explosives detonated in the każin.

A medical team went on site, together with members of the Civil Protection Department and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, to assist the man and ensure that any health and safety risks are mitigated.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. His injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing