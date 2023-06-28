menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised in Marsa traffic accident

The victim is a 53-year-old man from Raħal Ġdid

nicole_meilak
28 June 2023, 8:10am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The accident happened at 5:30pm on Tuesday at Triq il-Marsa, Marsa (Photo: Malta Police Force)
The accident happened at 5:30pm on Tuesday at Triq il-Marsa, Marsa (Photo: Malta Police Force)

A 53-year-old man from Raħal Ġdid is in hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Marsa on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm in Triq il-Marsa.

Initial investigations showed that there had been a collision between a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 23-year-old women from St Julian’s, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim.

The collision involved a Toyota Vitz and Yamaha motorcycle (Photo: Malta Police Force)
The collision involved a Toyota Vitz and Yamaha motorcycle (Photo: Malta Police Force)

A medical team administered first aid on the victim and took him to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified to be serious.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.