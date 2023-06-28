Motorcyclist hospitalised in Marsa traffic accident

A 53-year-old man from Raħal Ġdid is in hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Marsa on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm in Triq il-Marsa.

Initial investigations showed that there had been a collision between a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 23-year-old women from St Julian’s, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim and took him to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified to be serious.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.