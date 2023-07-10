Swieqi couple suffer serious injuries in Birkirkara traffic accident

A 73-year-old man from Swieqi suffered serious injuries yesterday after being involved in a traffic incident in Birkirkara. A 72-year-old woman, also from Swieqi and a passenger in the same vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 11:30am on Triq il-Wied. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man lost control of his Toyota Vitz, colliding with two parked vehicles, a Ford Kuga and a Mitsubishi Pajero.

A medical team was called to provide assistance, and an ambulance transported both individuals to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment. The police investigation is still ongoing.