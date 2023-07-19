Police receive no report of 11-year-old boy's death in Salina Park

Police received no report of an 11-year-old boy allegedly killed in Salina Park.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a police spokesperson categorically stated that there have been no reports of a boy, of any nationality, in any part of Malta, being admitted to a hospital with serious injuries or have died in the past 24 hours.

The alleged incident was reported on Wednesday morning through a post circulating on Facebook, which claimed that witnesses saw a security staff member at the park pushing the young boy, causing him to hit his head on a trash can and eventually succumb to his injuries.

Despite the claims on social media, the police told this newspaper that Mater Dei has no record of such an incident.

Additionally, local councils in St Paul's Bay, Swieqi, and neighbouring areas have not received any complaints related to this matter.

The original Facebook post was made by a concerned father who came across the information on a Serbian-Maltese community Facebook group.

It recalled how a group of kids were playing in the park, when a security person approached them, shouting discriminatory remarks and instructing them not to play because “they were Serbian.”

Following reports of distress caused by the post, the group's administrators eventually removed it.

MaltaToday attempted to also contact the individual who initially made these accusations, but his Facebook account was found to be closed within a few minutes.