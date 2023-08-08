Men in Qawra fight denied bail

Two men have been remanded in custody for grievously injuring one another during a vicious fight in Qawra on Sunday evening.

Photos of the fight’s bloody aftermath, captured by an onlooker, went viral on social media soon after.

The incident, in which a broken bottle is understood to have been used, took place on Triq Annetto Caruana in the northern seaside town at around 6pm on Sunday. Photos posted on social media showed one of the men lying on his back on the ground beside a blood-stained car. Both men were subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Desmond Sylvester, 24, and Stanley Ebende, 27, both Nigerian nationals who have no fixed place of residence, were both arraigned before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Borg Bonello charged the two men with inflicting grievous injuries to each other’s hands and faces, causing disability and disfigurement to both.

The men were also accused of damaging a motorcycle owned by a third party and uttering insults and threats, as well as breaching the peace.

They were denied bail.

Lawyer Mattia Felice appeared for Ebende while lawyer Martin Fenech represented Sylvester.