Man admits to drug relapse, two days after finishing 12 month stint in rehab

Synthetic drugs’ hold on one man has led him to be charged with possessing the illicit substances just two days after graduating from a twelve-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Ramon Attard, 26, from Birzebbuga appeared in court on charges relating to the possession of synthetic drugs after being arrested on Wednesday in Pieta.

Attard was also accused of breaching previous bail conditions between August 25 and his arrest, by failing to sign the bail book as required by his bail decree.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca was told how after completing the programme on Friday, Attard failed to return to his residence since Sunday, putting him in breach of bail conditions imposed in connection with a separate case.

Police inspector Lydon Zammit said that Attard was back on drugs the Sunday after leaving rehab. “He did not sign his bail book and did not return home.”

Attard was taken into custody on Wednesday after a manhunt several hours long.

Defence counsel David Gatt informed the court that the defendant wished to plead guilty, adding that it would be in the best interests of his client that he not be granted bail at this stage.

Attard had relapsed into drug abuse after an argument with his mother, the lawyer said.

The case was adjourned to Monday for sentencing.

Police inspector Stephen Gulia also prosecuted.