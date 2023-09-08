menu

Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after collision in Sliema

The victim sustained grievous injuries after a collision with a car in Sliema on Friday

matthew_farrugia
8 September 2023, 5:31pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident at around 12:45pm on Friday.

The accident occurred in Triq it-Torri in Sliema, as police investigations show that a collision occurred between a Volvo XC60 driven by a 57-year-old Sliema resident, and a Kymco motorcycle driven by the victim. 

The motorcycle driver, who is an Indian national, was aided by a medical team and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.