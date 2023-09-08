Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after collision in Sliema

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident at around 12:45pm on Friday.

The accident occurred in Triq it-Torri in Sliema, as police investigations show that a collision occurred between a Volvo XC60 driven by a 57-year-old Sliema resident, and a Kymco motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcycle driver, who is an Indian national, was aided by a medical team and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.