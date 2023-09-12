Woman falls two storeys after argument breaks out in Qawra apartment

Two people were hospitalised and one man was arrested following an altercation in Qawra on Monday morning.

The police reported that a 38-year-old Serbian man was apprehended after an argument in an apartment in Triq Andrew Cunningham at around 6:30am.

Preliminary investigations show that the dispute involved three individuals: two men, the Serbian man, and a 31-year-old Maltese national, as well as a 31-year-old British woman.

Allegedly, the Serbian man threatened the other two individuals with a knife.

The Maltese man sustained minor injuries from the knife before fleeing the residence, while the woman fell approximately two storeys when attempting to escape from the balcony.

Both 31-year-olds were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, with the woman being certified as having sustained severe injuries.

It remains unclear whether the victims or the aggressor were residents of the apartment.

The Serbian man was arrested at the same apartment and is currently held in police custody at Floriana's Police Headquarters.

Police investigations are ongoing.