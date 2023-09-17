Two motorcyclists hospitalised in separate accidents on Saturday

On Saturday night, two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Marsaskala and Żebbuġ, Gozo.

In the first accident, a collision happened between a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Marasascala and a 34-year-old woman from Fgura.

The motorcyclist was driving a Honda while the woman drove a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police were called onto the scene in Triq Sant’ Antnin at around 1:15pm. An ambulance was called to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, Gozo, a 32-year-old man from Nadurwas in a collision with a 26-year-old Xagħra resident, female, driving a Fiat 500.

The accident occurred at around 6:30pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital, where he was also certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.