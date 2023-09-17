menu

Two motorcyclists hospitalised in separate accidents on Saturday

On Saturday night, two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Marsaskalaand Żebbuġ, Gozo

17 September 2023, 10:49am
by Marianna Calleja
In the first accident, a collision happened between a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Marasascala and a 34-year-old woman from Fgura.

The motorcyclist was driving a Honda while the woman drove a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police were called onto the scene in Triq Sant’ Antnin at around 1:15pm. An ambulance was called to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, Gozo, a 32-year-old man from Nadurwas in a collision with a 26-year-old Xagħra resident, female, driving a Fiat 500.

The accident occurred at around 6:30pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital, where he was also certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
