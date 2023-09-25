Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Mellieħa

A 45-year-old Mellieħa resident was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in the same locality.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:15am in Triq il-Marfa.

Investigations by the police showed the man was hit by a Kia Ceed driven by a 35-year-old from Ħamrun.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.