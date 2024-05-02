Three hospitalised in two separate traffic accidents
Three people hospitalised on Wednesday after getting involved in two separate traffic accidents
In the first accident, the police said a 60-year-old French man was driving a Yamaha scooter when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the barriers. A 56-year-old French woman was also riding passenger during the accident.
The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Triq il-Marfa, il-Mellieħa.
In the second accident, a 43-year-old Italian woman was involved in an accident in Triq is-Sajf ta’ San Martin, Rabat at around 5:30pm.
The woman was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle with a 15-year-old Italian teen when she lost control of the vehicle and fell from it.
The victims of the accidents were hospitalised and certified for their injuries.