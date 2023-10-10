menu

Customs intercept 30kg of cocaine en-route to Spain

Cocaine was hidden in container carrying a shipment of peanuts jumbo packs which was en-route from Nicaragua to Valencia

10 October 2023, 7:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The cocaine was hidden in a shipment of peanuts jumbo packs (Photo: Customs Malta)
Customs intercepted 30 blocks of cocaine in a 40-foot-long container en-route to Valencia on Tuesday.

During the day-to-day operational risk analysis at the Freeport, Customs officials intercepted around 30kg of cocaine hidden in a container carrying a shipment of peanuts jumbo packs.

The container, which was en-route from Nicaragua to Valencia, was found to be carrying 30 blocks of the illicit substance amounting to around 30kg.

The case was handed over to the Malta Police Drug Force for further investigation.

Duty Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading the inquiry.

