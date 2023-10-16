Pair arrested in connection to string of robberies in Malta and Gozo

A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a series of robberies in Malta and Gozo that took place in the last four days, police announced.

The suspects are a 32-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi and a 29-year-old man who lives in Qormi.

In a statement on Monday, police said that the suspects allegedly stole cash from kiosks in Xewkija and Għajnsielem, as well as electrical equipment from a shop in Rabat, Gozo. The pair were also allegedly involved in an attempted robbery of a coin machine in a Xewkija car wash, as well as a motorcycle from Rabat, Gozo.

Investigations also lead to police discovering that the pair also allegedly stole a vehicle in Qormi which was used to carry out the robberies in Gozo, as well as another vehicle in Mellieħa. Upon returning to Malta from Gozo, they were allegedly involved in a robbery from a kiosk in Mellieħa.

Duty magistrate Brigette Sultana has opened an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.

The pair will be arraigned in court in Gozo at around noon on Monday.