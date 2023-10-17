Man on probation after filming up woman’s skirt in Valletta

A man from Qormi has been sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo treatment for behavioural problems after he admitted to filming up an unsuspecting woman’s skirt at the Valletta bus terminus.

George Valletta, 57, from Qormi, who told the court he worked as a sprayer, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Tuesday, charged with harassment.

Police Inspector Daryl Borg told the court that plainclothes police officers on patrol at Valletta the bus terminus had noticed the defendant acting suspiciously. When the officers moved in to take a closer look, they noticed a camera in his bag that was still recording. The footage turned out to be surreptitiously filmed voyeuristic content of a female tourist.

Valletta was immediately arrested and taken to the police station.

In court today, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of engaging in harassment by means of unwelcome behaviour with sexual connotations that could reasonably be considered humiliating or degrading.

Valletta repeated his admission after being given time to reconsider

In his submissions on punishment, legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja insisted it was a one-off incident. Inspector Borg confirmed that only one such video had been found on his phone and that no other reports had been received about the defendant.

After retiring to chambers for several minutes, the magistrate returned to the courtroom, sentencing Valletta to probation for 2 years. He was also placed under a treatment order for two years, which was aimed at addressing the man’s behavioural issues.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Jeffrey RIzzo prosecuted.