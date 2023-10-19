Woman, 78, suffers serious injuries in Żejtun square traffic accident

A 78-year-old woman was run over by a car driven by a 39-year-old Tarxien man, on Misraħ Karlu Diacono, Żejtun.

The incident happened yesterday at around 5pm. The car was a Toyota Hi-Ace.

Medical personnel were called to the scene to assist, with an ambulance transporting the seriously injured woman to Mater Dei Hospital for necessary treatment, where her injuries were certified as serious.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech leads the inquiry.