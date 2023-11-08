Man denies stabbing husband of sister-in-law in apartment brawl

A homeless 62-year-old man has denied stabbing his sister-in-law’s husband in an incident that occurred last month.

Inspector Roderick Attard arraigned the man before Magistrate Abigail Critien earlier on Wednesday, charging him with having inflicted slight injuries on the man with a sharp and pointed instrument and carrying a knife in public without a permit.

The inspector explained that on October 17, the Mosta police station had received a report of a fight in a flat in the locality. Officers went to the scene and discovered that the defendant had wounded his sister-in-law’s husband. The victim’s wounds were classified as slight.

The defendant was arrested but had to be released on police bail in order to receive treatment at Mount Carmel Hospital, being re-arrested upon his discharge.

The man pleaded not guilty not the charges. Defence lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera did not request bail at this stage, instead asking the court to order the defendant be remanded in custody at Mount Carmel Hospital in order to continue receiving treatment.

The prosecution did not object to this request, which was then upheld by the court.

Lawyer Jeannine Depasquale represented the accused.