Woman repeatedly rammed parked Mercedes, then went to stab its owner at a police station

A simmering feud nearly boiled over in Zebbug yesterday, when a woman from Marsa had to be prevented from entering the town’s police station while carrying a knife and threatening to stab another woman who had been filing a police report against her.

The woman had been reporting Kylie Bonnici for repeatedly ramming the other woman’s parked Mercedes, with her Maruti.

Bonnici, 22, was arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday, charged with voluntarily causing over €2,500 worth of damage to the other woman’s car, driving the Maruti in a dangerous manner and without a licence or insurance cover.

She was also accused of attempted grievous bodily harm with a sharp and pointed instrument, causing the other woman to fear violence against her or her property, attacking the woman and carrying a knife in public without a licence or permit.

Inspector James Mallia explained that CCTV footage showed Bonnici crashing into the victim’s car, reversing away and crashing into it again, a total of four times. While the victim was at the police station filing her report, she called Bonnici to let her know what she was doing. Not long after that, Bonnici turned up in her car, parking it in the reserved space exactly in front of the police station. Officers had stopped her from entering the premises, not least because Bonnici had been brandishing a knife and threatening to stab the other woman.

In court today, Bonnici pleaded guilty to the charges, after which defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja requested a pre-sentencing report.

The court upheld the request and appointed a probation officer to compile the report.

Bail was then requested by the defence, with the prosecution objecting due to the risk of further incidents. “I don’t know the woman except from the moments she spent inside the police station, but the way she spoke there raises a fear that she will re-offend or commit other crimes if released on bail,” Inspector Mallia told the court.

Her defence lawyer highlighted that Bonnici had cooperated with the police and filed an early guilty plea, having already admitted during her statement. Inspector Mallia conceded that the woman was on medication for an unspecified illness and “was a different person when she had calmed down.”

Bugeja told the court that the woman was also the mother of a 20-day-old baby that she was still nursing. Until the pre-sentencing report is drawn up there was no risk of the woman tampering with evidence as she had already admitted guilt, submitted the lawyer.

Magistrate Montebello upheld the defence’s request for bail, appointing a probation order to keep an eye on and assist Bonnici as necessary. A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

In addition to being placed under a temporary supervision order, Bonnici was bound by the court not to approach or attempt to contact the victim, the victim’s sister or the owner of the vehicle she damaged.

Bail was secured by a deposit of €800 and a €5,000 personal guarantee.