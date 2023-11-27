Burglary gang members jailed for more than five years over string of break-ins

Four members of a criminal gang from Eastern Europe have been jailed over a string of nine burglaries, committed in 2021.

Georgian nationals Zaza Sasania, 50, Luka Mikadze, 45, Zurabi Ratiani 43 and Tengizi Giorgadze, 40, all residing in St. Paul’s Bay, were each sentenced to imprisonment for five and a half years and ordered to pay over €2,500 in costs, by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo after being found guilty of a total of 21 charges, including forming part of an organised crime group and criminal damage to property, besides multiple counts of aggravated theft.

The men had been arraigned in March 2021, and had initially denied the charges, only changing their plea to an admission of guilt on November 8 this year.

The gang, or various permutations of its makeup, had broken into homes in Mosta, Birkirkara, Manikata, Sliema and San Gwann, stealing jewellery and other valuables.

In sentencing the men, Magistrate Rizzo noted that the crimes were aggravated and therefore merited a custodial sentence. The court opted to follow a joint application filed by the parties in which they recommended a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Police Inspectors Joseph Mercieca, Saviour Baldacchino and Cristina Delia prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco assisted the defendants.