Teen's knife incident was 'cry for help,' court hears

A 16-year-old boy faced charges on Wednesday for allegedly threatening his pregnant mother with a knife at their home in Attard.

The incident unfolded between 5 pm and 7 pm, with the accused pleading not guilty.

The police were alerted by the mother during an escalating argument, and they found her outside, distressed.

The mother reported that her son threatened to burn her and her partner's vehicle.

While the mother recounted the son wielding a knife, the police discovered no injuries.

The mother, in a state of shock, was taken to a clinic to ensure her and the unborn baby's well-being.

The son, fearing arrest, climbed to the roof but was apprehended by a policeman.

The defence argued that the boy, dealing with ADHD and lacking love, did not intend harm. They emphasised an ongoing family issue, stating the mother's partner played an important role.

The defence also said the incident arose when the son, facing his mother's constant yelling, attempted to fix a wardrobe.

They noted the father's presence in court and the boy's plea for help, proposing he would stay away from Ħ'Attard. They described the incident as a "cry for help, for the love he never received."

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, rejected the bail request, prioritising the mother's safety.