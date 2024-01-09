menu

Two men grievously injured after high-up truck tips over

High-up truck accidents leads to hospitalisation of two workers

karl_azzopardi
9 January 2024, 3:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
Two men were grievously injured after a high-up truck they were working on tipped over, the police have said.

The accident happened at around 7:15am at the Miżieb woodland in the limits of Mellieħa.

Preliminary investigations showed the victims, two Englishmen aged 58 and 45 respectively, got injured during the accident.

The two men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority investigations are ongoing.

