Five new magistrates take the oath of office

Dr Antoine Agius Bonnici, Dr Philip Galea Farrugia, Dr Jean Paul Grech, Dr Anne Marie Thake and Dr Nadia Helena Vella took the oath of office as magistrates in the Inferior Courts of Malta during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Presiding over the ceremony, President George Vella reminded the five new magistrates that they are taking another step forward in strengthening the Rule of Law in Malta.

“Through your work, Honourable Magistrates, the resources in the Courts of Malta will be tangibly strengthened and above all will further reinforce our country’s credentials in the fundamental field of good governance,” he told the magistrates.

In his speech, the President said the ceremony is also strengthening the foundations of the Constitution of Malta, which is the highest guarantee of justice for all the citizens and everyone residing in our country.

From this day forward, said the President, our country will be putting greater responsibility on the shoulders of the new magistrates, greater than the one they have carried so far in their profession. He told the new magistrates that they will be asked to perform a hard and delicate task to protect and guarantee the rights and freedoms of individuals, without exception.

President Vella stressed the important link between justice and social equality; gender equality; equality for disadvantaged or vulnerable groups; and equality for the foreigners among us. He also explained that equality without discrimination means that beliefs, race, colour, or preference must never influence their decisions or judgements. “I ask you to keep in mind that all those seeking justice, expect this without undue delay,” said the President while reminding them that this is a service to the community which, apart from justice, it expects it to be served quickly or at least within a reasonable time.

While appealing to the new magistrates so that their behaviour is always an example of correctness and integrity, the President encouraged them to let these values guide their actions both inside the Courts and as members of the community in their private lives.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Justice Jonathan Attard, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and State Advocate Chris Soler.