Motorcyclist crashes while trying to dodge cable line, suffers grievous injuries

Cable fell on the road after it was hit by excavator

15 January 2024, 6:39pm
by Staff Reporter
File photo
A 53-year-old man who resides in Swieqi was hospitalised after crashing his motorcycle while trying to dodge a falling a cable line in Luqa.

Police said the accident happened after an excavator working in Avation Street, hit a cable which fell on the road. While trying to dodge the cable, the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle.

The accident happened at around 10:30am, and the victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital shortly after. He was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

