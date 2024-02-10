Body recovered from sea off Birżebbuġa; Police investigating

Police have launched an investigation after human remains were recovered from the sea off Birzebbuga earlier today.

The unidentified body, which is thought to belong to a male, was spotted on Saturday morning in the sea off Wied ix-Xaqqa at around 9:30am

Officers who responded to the report of the sighting requested the assistance of the Civil Protection Department, who recovered the remains on a launch, which then docked at San Gorg bay in Birzebbuga.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, due to the body being found in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy will be carried out.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella has appointed an inquiry, while police investigations continue.