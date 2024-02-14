Woman charged with harassing, threatening estranged husband

A woman from Ħal Safi was released on bail earlier today, after she was accused of harassing her husband and sending threatening messages to him.

The 51-year-old schoolteacher, whose name cannot be published due to a court order, was arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea by police inspector Audrey Micallef on Wednesday, on charges relating to harassment, threats and misuse of telecommunications equipment.

The court was told that the offences had been committed in early January, in the context of the couple’s ongoing separation proceedings.

The woman pleaded not guilty, with defence lawyer Mark Busuttil requesting her release on bail.

The police inspector did not object to the bail request, explaining to the court that she had spoken to the two consultant psychiatrists who had been treating the defendant for an unspecified mental illness at Mount Carmel Hospital, where she had been for the past month.

The magistrate upheld the defence’s requests for bail and for a ban on the publication of the defendant’s name.

The woman was released from arrest and ordered to sign a bail book twice a week and deposit her passport and ID card in court. Her adherence to the bail conditions was secured by a €5,000 personal guarantee.

The court also upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.