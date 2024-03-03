Man sustains grievous injuries after crashing into pole

A 47-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after crashing into a pole with his car in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Police were informed of the accident at around 6:00am. Preliminary investigations show that the man, who is an Imtarfa resident, crashed into the pole in Triq l-Imdina and required medical assistance.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.