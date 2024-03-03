menu

Man sustains grievous injuries after crashing into pole

Preliminary investigations show that the man, who is an Imtarfa resident, crashed into the pole in Triq l-Imdina and required medical assistance

matthew_farrugia
3 March 2024, 2:53pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 47-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after crashing into a pole with his car in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Police were informed of the accident at around 6:00am. Preliminary investigations show that the man, who is an Imtarfa resident, crashed into the pole in Triq l-Imdina and required medical assistance. 

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
