Girl, 11, in hospital after being hit by a car in Mġarr

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Mġarr.

According to police, the incident happened at Triq Fisher on Monday at 7am. Preliminary investigations suggest that she was hit by a Peugeot 308, driven by a 55-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

Police officials and an emergency doctor were first on site to provide medical assistance to the girl. Later, a medical team arrived on site to help and take her to Mater Dei Hospital.

Her injuries were deemed serious.

The driver was also taken to hospital due to shock.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.