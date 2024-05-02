Man sustains serious injuries after falling off wall while resting

A man sustained serious injuries after falling more than one storey in St Julian’s, while resting on a wall, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 11:30am in Triq Dragunara in the Paceville hamlet. The man’s identity is not yet known.

Police said initial investigations showed the man fell one-and-a-half storeys from a wall where he was resting. A medical team was called on site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.