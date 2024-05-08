Elderly man fighting for his life after falling off ladder

A 76-year-old man is fighting for his life after falling off a ladder in Xemxija.

The accident happened at around 4:30pm in a private residence in Triq l-Awwista.

In a statement, police said that the elderly St Paul's Bay resident was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.