Psychiatrist charged with stalking women

A well-known psychiatrist has been arraigned in court this morning on charges believed to be related to domestic violence and stalking a number of women.

The lack of clarity as to the precise charges and the surrounding circumstances come as a result of the press being ordered out of the courtroom by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

The defendant, a regular guest on television talk shows in recent years, appeared in court on Monday, when he was arraigned by summons by Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

But before the sitting could begin, much less the charges be read out or a plea entered, the magistrate objected to the presence of reporters in the courtroom. "I'm not comfortable with journalists being present for domestic violence cases" she said to the prosecution.

Defence lawyer Frank Anthony Tabone told the court that “in fact, we were going to request a ban on the publication of the name of the defendant.”

Prosecutor Ramon Bonett Sladden made no objection to the request.

But rather than impose a ban on the publication of the names of the defendant and the victim, as normally happens, the magistrate ordered the press to leave the courtroom. The case continued behind closed doors.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is also assisting the defendant.