Man, 61, suffers serious injuries in Gozo traffic accident

A 61-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on Triq tal-Għajn, in Fontana, Gozo on Saturday evening at around 8pm.

Police said a collision had occurred between a Hyundai I40 driven by the 61-year-old, a Nadur resident, and a Fiat Doblo driven by a 29-year-old Albanian man residing in Rabat, Gozo.

Both drivers were assisted by a medical team and taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. The Albanian man sustained minor injuries.