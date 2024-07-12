Romania seeks extradition of 'prince' as trophy, court hears

The Criminal Court has been told that Romania's extradition request for Prince Paul Philippe Al Romaniei was driven by a desire to have him as "a trophy".

Madam Justice Edwina Grima heard submissions on an appeal against a magistrate’s decision to extradite him to Romania based on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

Last Tuesday, the Constitutional Court declared that Maltese law regulating EAWs conflicted with European Union Law, reaffirming the supremacy of EU law.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, representing Al Romaniei alongside lawyers Alessandro Farrugia and Kris Busietta, highlighted issues with prison conditions in Romania, allegations of political persecution, and the lack of fair trial safeguards.

Azzopardi began his argument by recounting historical events: In 1941, Romanian leader Antonescu, a Hitler ally, exiled the defendant’s grandfather, dissolved parliament, and installed 19-year-old Prince Michael as a puppet king. After World War II, Prince Michael remained under Soviet control until his abdication in 1948. In 1955, a court in Lisbon ruled that Prince Paul’s father and his uncle Michael were equal heirs to the throne.

In 2010, the Strasbourg court ruled that Romania had breached the hereditary rights of Prince Paul and his father. Later, Romania’s high court recognized Al Romaniei as the legitimate heir, which led to animosity within the royal family and criminal charges against him.

After the collapse of Ceaușescu’s communist regime in 1989, Romanian law allowed for the return of confiscated properties. Al Romaniei sold his lands, leading to accusations of influence trading, from which he was acquitted in 2019.

In 2020, an appeal led by judges known as the "Black Panel" convicted him under dubious circumstances, without publishing the full judgment immediately. An EAW was issued within 24 hours of this conviction.

Azzopardi pointed out that a court in Athens had rejected the extradition request, citing unfair trial concerns. Courts in Paris and Cyprus also dismissed the EAW on similar grounds, acknowledging political persecution and poor prison conditions.

Azzopardi criticised the testimony of Romanian prison representatives, calling it misleading. He claimed Romanian prisons are dangerous, with rampant violence and poor conditions. He cited several rejections of Romanian extradition requests by other countries due to these issues.

The prosecution, represented by lawyer Meredith Ebejer, argued that Romania’s prisons were improving, presenting photographs to support their claim. Ebejer dismissed the defense's concerns as suppositions, emphasizing that Al Romaniei’s political background was not mentioned in the Romanian judgments.

The court has adjourned the case for judgment to Friday, July 19.