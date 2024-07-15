Man dies after car overturns in Naxxar accident
A man who is yet to be identified by the police died in a traffic accident in Naxxar on Monday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the fatal accident happened at around 6pm in Katakombi Street, in the limits of Naxxar. He was driving a Ford KA car.
According to reports, the car hit a small wall in front of a house, overturning the car on impact. It is believed the driver was ejected from the driving seat before the car crashed onto him.
Police investigations are ongoing.