Man dies after car overturns in Naxxar accident

A man who is yet to be identified by the police died in a traffic accident in Naxxar on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the fatal accident happened at around 6pm in Katakombi Street, in the limits of Naxxar. He was driving a Ford KA car.

According to reports, the car hit a small wall in front of a house, overturning the car on impact. It is believed the driver was ejected from the driving seat before the car crashed onto him.

Police investigations are ongoing.