Diner cook denies sexually assaulting co-worker

A cook at a diner has been remanded in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker in her car after a late shift.

Mohamed Abrahim Manneh, 27, a Malian national from Rabat, was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Nadia Vella, accused of committing a non-consensual act of a sexual nature on a female colleague and causing her slight bodily harm.

He was also accused of detaining her against her will and subjecting her to sexual harassment, as well as with causing her to fear violence and performing an indecent act in a public place.

Police inspector Warren Galea, prosecuting together with lawyer Jurgen Dalli from the Office of the Attorney General, told the court how, on 12 July at the Mosta Police station, a Maltese woman had reported having been sexually assaulted by the defendant, with whom she had worked for eight years.

The woman told the police that Manneh was employed as a cook at the same diner where she worked. On 12 July, he asked her for a lift to his residence in Rabat after they finished a late shift. She pointed out that he had a car of his own, but said that he insisted and that she had accepted because they had been friends.

But when he got into the car, the man had started to touch and grope her without consent, the inspector said.

After the incident, the woman had gone straight to the Mosta Health Centre, where she was certified as having suffered bruises and abrasions to her chest, and had then proceeded to file a police report.

Maneh was taken into custody at his home on 15 July, on the strength of an arrest warrant issued that day, the inspector said.

When asked by the court to enter a plea, the defendant replied that he was not guilty.

The prosecution requested a protection order in her favour.

Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young, who was appointed to assist the defendant as legal aid counsel, asked that the defendant be released on bail, arguing that Manneh had a fixed place of residence and employment. He no longer worked at the diner in question and had no reason to return there, said the lawyer, arguing that his place was not in prison and that it was his first brush with the law.

Zammit Young explained to the court that Manneh had been fired as soon as his employer was informed but had since found alternative employment. He was currently on leave after being given notice that his employment was being terminated.

Prosecutor Jurgen Dalli objected to the man’s release on bail, pointing out that the defendant knew where the victim and other potential eyewitnesses worked. He had also failed to inform the police of his new place of work.

Besides his concerns about subornation of the man’s alleged victim, previous employer and former co-workers, Dalli said Maneh also posed a flight risk, especially after his leave was consumed, The risk of him absconding was “real and relevant”, argued the prosecutor.

The court subsequently denied bail in view of the risk of Maneh approaching the woman or witnesses or absconding.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the woman, prohibiting the defendant from contacting her by any means, even through an intermediary.

Lawyer Keith Borg assisted the victim as parte civile.