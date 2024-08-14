Man dies after suffering electric shock while washing cars

A 57-year-old man was found dead in a garage complex in Msida early on Wednesday morning.

The victim was later identified on Wednesday as Lawrence Piscopo.

Police said that at around 5:00am, they were informed of a dead person in a garage complex in Triq Anton Inglott, Msida.

Police arrived on-site accompanied by a medical team, however the Piscopo was certified dead.

Preliminary investigations show that Piscopo, who was a Ħamrun resident, was washing cars in his garage and probably sufferred an electric shock.

In numerous social media posts, Lawrence's friends and family paid tribute to him.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and launched an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing in order to establish the details of the case.