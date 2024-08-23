Tourist fined €1,000 after threatening police officer in Paceville

A tourist from the UK was fined €1,000 on Friday for threatening a police officer in Paceville after causing trouble at several strip clubs while drunk.

Inspector Darryl Farr charged 21-year-old Sean James Mc Carthy with threatening a police officer who was acting in the course of his duties, using obscene language in public while in a state of intoxication, disobeying lawful orders, disturbing public order and failing to give the police his correct particulars.

It is understood that during his arrest, Mc Carthy had said that he would "get his uncle to kill" one of the officers.

When asked what he wished to plead during his arraignment before Magistrate Victor Axiak, Mc Carthy replied guilty, also confirming to the court that he was aware of the implications of his plea.

In view of his admission of guilt, the court condemned the man to the payment of a €1,000 fine, as punishment.

Lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant assisted the defendant.