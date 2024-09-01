Three men arrested during St Julian's undercover operation

Police have arrested three men suspected of drug trafficking in an undercover operation in St Julian’s over the weekend.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, an undercover police officer was allegedly approached by one of the suspects who offered to sell him drugs. The suspect tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended by the police.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man from Eritrea, a 32-year-old man from Mali, and a 25-year-old Indian man. They were allegedly in possession of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

The men are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana, and are expected to be arraigned later on Sunday.

Police said that during the surveillance operation carried out over the weekend, five people were also being investigated for drug and immigration-related suspicions.

Police investigations are still ongoing.