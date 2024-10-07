menu

Man seriously injured after falling near Qui Si Sana

Man in serious condition after falling onto the rocks near Qui Si Sana seafront in Tas-Sliema.

nicole_meilak
7 October 2024, 8:07am
by Nicole Meilak

A man sustained serious injuries yesterday evening after a fall near Qui Si Sana seafront in Sliema.

The incident occurred at around 7pm, when police were alerted to a situation requiring their assistance on the rocky shoreline.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, whose identity is still unknown, had fallen onto the rocks. A medical team and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The victim was transported to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

