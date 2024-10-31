Police arrest man, 32, suspected of distributing extremist material

A 32-year-old man from the Ivory Coast was arrested in a 5am operation on 31 October, Giovanni Barbara Street, Ħamrun, in connection with the distribution of allegedly extremist material.

The arrest followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence analysis in a coordinated effort among various sections of the Police Force.

During the operation, the Police surrounded two adjacent properties, from which several electronic items, including servers linked to the distribution of extremist material, were seized. The arrested man was taken to Police Headquarters for further investigations.

The Police investigation related to this case is ongoing.